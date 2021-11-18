SPAIN’S weather agency AEMET has forecast wind gusts up to gale force 8 on the Axarquia, Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce coastline.

Strong Levante winds blowing into Malaga province today, Thursday, will see rough seas along the Malaga coastline, gale force winds and the possibility of rain.

Due to the intensity of the easterly wind, waves of up to five metres high are expected along the entire coast of Malaga, from Axarquia to the Western Costa del Sol, including the capital.

The Orange alert, activated at midnight, will remain in place until Saturday.

For today, Thursday, AEMET has forecast cloudy skies in general. On the western coast of Malaga province, more cloudy or overcast skies are expected, with showers that may be locally heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms.

Regarding temperatures, minimum temperatures will rise slightly, with lows of 6 and 9ºC in Ronda and Antequera respectively, while maximum temperatures could drop slightly to around 20ºC.

On Friday, both minimum and maximum temperatures will rise, with highs of 24ºC expected in Velez-Malaga.

In the western half of the province there will be showers, locally heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms.

According to AEMET, these showers could move across the rest of the province from the early hours of Saturday morning.

The coast and the Strait of Gibraltar will also be under a yellow warning for coastal phenomena on both days.

A yellow warning has likewise been activated on the coast of Almeria, while in Granada it has been raised to orange.



