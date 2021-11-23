A MAN fatally stabbed himself when he plunged a blade through his naked chest in front of the Plaza de Roma in Zaragoza.

The 30-year-old died after stabbing himself multiple times before falling into the fountain at around 11.45am on Tuesday.

The tragic incident happened shortly after witnesses reported seeing a young man running naked down Calle Santander wielding a knife.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after residents raised the alarm but they were unable to stop the man from taking his own life.

Eight crews from the Citizen Security Brigade of the Higher Police Headquarters of Aragon raced to the plaza and tried to get the man to drop the knife.

An ambulance arrived at the scene at 12.05 and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The owner of a nearby cafe, Río de la Plata, told local press that there was ‘a very large stream of blood’ and claimed an unidentified woman jumped the police cordon and got into the pond to be with the man.

Incidente en Zaragoza. Según vecinos un individuo que gritaba "Allahu akbar" ha acabado acuchillándose a si mismo????? pic.twitter.com/Roc5x3poE6 — ??¡Alto! Control de Policia?? (@Alto_ControlPol) November 23, 2021

READ MORE: