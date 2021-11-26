SPAIN will continue to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix race until at least 2026 following a contract renewal with the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit.

A condition of the extension is that the circuit at Montmelo makes improvements to its track and facilities ahead of next year’s race on May 22.

Barcelona circuit president, Roger Torrent, said: “The renewal will make the circuit a world benchmark for sustainability in a green transformation that meets the demands of the climate emergency.”

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said: “I want to thank the promoter and authorities for their enthusiasm and commitment to keeping Formula 1 in Barcelona, with improvements that will be made to the track and facilities, and continuing our long history together.”

“The teams and drivers always look forward to racing at the circuit and visiting Barcelona, and the Spanish fans will continue to see their national heroes, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz up close,” he added.

MotoGP has also renewed its agreement with the circuit until 2026.

The sport’s governing body said that a new contract guarantees the Catalan GP race a place on the 2022 calendar and ‘confirms a minimum of two more events to be held between 2023 and 2026’.

