Apartment

El Paraiso, Málaga

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 195,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in El Paraiso with pool garage - € 195,000

This beautiful apartment is located in one of the most popular complexes of El Pilar area, just next to El Paraiso. It is a small community built around the communal pool and gardens where the communal areas can be seen from all the main terraces. Just a few steps from all amenities and a short walk to El Paraiso Golf Course and the beach, toroough the foot bridge. The property is offered in an impeccable state, totally reformed to very high standrards and a beautiful taste. Air conditioning, double glazing and very spacious build in cupboards, among others, make this apartment the perfect… See full property details

