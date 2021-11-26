TWO people have been arrested by the Policia Nacional for stealing lottery tickets from blind sellers in Alicante.

The man and woman, aged 51 and 52, have been accused of several robberies in city streets, including threatening to stab one vendor in the chest.

A police patrol spotted a group of people in the north of the city including a couple that matched the description of the ticket thieves.

They had 40 tickets on them worth over €200 which they were trying to sell.

They had no hesitation in threatening violence during the thefts which included the stealing of a backpack containing tickets valued at €2,160.

The seller had a knife thrust into his chest by the male assailant and ordered to hand over the bag to his female associate.

The Spanish couple have been charged with robbery and robbery with violence.

