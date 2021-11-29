A FIRE which broke out in an agricultural area of Nerja, seeing almost 75 firefighters and two Super Puma helicopters battle the blaze, has been stabilised.

The fire, which broke out at around 11am this Sunday, November 28, caused alarm with local residents in the area of Maro, Nerja, as strong winds ignited the blaze to spread rapidly over more than three kilometres from a greenhouse agricultural area to a protected forest and woodland area.

A total of 75 firefighters, 5 heavy duty fire extinguisher vehicles and and two Super Puma helicopters were called in to tackle the blaze which caused the N-340 at kilometre 297 in Nerja to be closed to traffic for several hours due to the raging flames.

? Un total de 75 efectivos terrestres y 5 vehículos pesados de extinción trabajan en el #IFNerja, activo desde las 11:00 horas. Estamos pendientes de la evolución del las llamas. — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 28, 2021

According to INFOCA, Prevention and Extinction of Forest Fires body in Andalucia, the blaze was stabilised around 5.20 am this morning.

? ESTABILIZADO el #IFNerja. Trabajamos en su control. — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 29, 2021

