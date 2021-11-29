A FIRE which broke out in an agricultural area of Nerja, seeing almost 75 firefighters and two Super Puma helicopters battle the blaze, has been stabilised.
The fire, which broke out at around 11am this Sunday, November 28, caused alarm with local residents in the area of Maro, Nerja, as strong winds ignited the blaze to spread rapidly over more than three kilometres from a greenhouse agricultural area to a protected forest and woodland area.
A total of 75 firefighters, 5 heavy duty fire extinguisher vehicles and and two Super Puma helicopters were called in to tackle the blaze which caused the N-340 at kilometre 297 in Nerja to be closed to traffic for several hours due to the raging flames.
According to INFOCA, Prevention and Extinction of Forest Fires body in Andalucia, the blaze was stabilised around 5.20 am this morning.
READ MORE:
‘The bravest of knights’: Hero firefighter who died battling Spain’s devastating Sierra Bermeja forest fire to be awarded Civil Merit
ANALYSIS: How bad was the Sierra Bermeja wildfire on Costa del Sol