2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Dolses with pool garage - € 134,900

Apartment Los Dolses, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 134,900

The apartment has an open floor plan between the kitchen and the living room, as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom.. The furniture is included in the price, as well as extra storage in the basement and parking in the garage.. . In the urbanization you can swim in one of the two outdoor pools, the children can play in the playground and those who like the sun can lie and sunbathe at the green areas around. Here you can also take a dip during the cooler periods in the indoor pool which keeps 28-30 degrees all winter, take a sauna or work out a bit in the exercise machines…