LOW cost carriers Ryanair, Vueling and EasyJet are among the world’s lowest-rated airlines according to figures compiled by luggage storage firm, Bounce.

The study however makes no reference to fare prices or what the priorities are for passengers.

The Bounce 2021 Airline Index survey combines passenger experience reports for the first six months of this year along with punctuality assessments and luggage allowance limits to produce the rating.

Bounce also used reviews for services like in-flight entertainment, seat comfort and meal quality to produce their Index with a top score of ten.

Out of 71 carriers surveyed, Ryanair is the fourth-worst, with Spanish carrier Vueling sixth, and EasyJet seventh.

VivaAir Columbia was rated the world’s worst while Ana All Nippon Airways was given the highest marks.

All Nippon got 9.6 on the Airline Index, as opposed to the Ryanair rating of 4.2.

The Index features far more complaints about carriers rated higher in the study compared to Ryanair, Vueling and EasyJet.

The trio had 80 complaints between them on the Index, while fifth-placed Qatar Airways got 267.

They’ve also been penalised with minimum scores for in-flight entertainment and a limited meal service on what are almost exclusively short/medium-haul services.

