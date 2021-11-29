SENIOR judges have rubber-stamped Valencian region plans to introduce a COVID passport for 30 days from this Friday(December 3).

The regional Superior Court(TSJCV) approved the measure this Monday morning in the wake of rising coronavirus infections in the Valencian Community.

The EU COVID certificate will have to be shown to access hospitality and leisure establishments with a capacity of more than 50 people.

It will also be needed to visit patients and residents in hospitals and care homes.

The court ruled that the measure is ‘balanced’ and that there are far more ‘benefits in the general interest of containing COVID rates as opposed to damaging assets’.

The judges added that the new mandatory measure was a ‘constitutional judgement of proportionality’.

The TSJCV took the view that far from ‘harming economic activity’, producing a proof of vaccination may in fact benefit it.

The use of the certificate for hospital and nursing care home visits was backed since the ‘most vulnerable members of the population’ are involved.

Monday’s TSJCV ruling was expected with judges consistently supporting almost all Valencian government submissions for restrictions during the COVID pandemic.

