IF you ever fancied owning a beach-side home close to Valencia city centre, then real-estate agents Playa Patacona Home Services offer the professionalism you need to secure a dream home.

The agency has an extensive property portfolio that covers not just La Patacona Alboraya beach but all around Valencia City and the surrounding area.

Owner, Aritz Pagett, said: “2021 has been a good year after the pandemic and I would describe the property market as hot.”

He added that they are getting clients from all around the world including the UK, the United States, China, as well as closer to home from across Europe.

PLAYA PATACONA OFFICE IN ALBORAYA

With so many properties choose from, it is important to use a company that can find a home to suit individual needs.

Playa Patacona Home Services offer a close personal and professional service to its clients, be they a buyer or a seller.

There are no language issues either as everything is conducted in English including all the laborious paperwork.

Aritz Pagett said: “We believe we are the only English-speaking real-estate company in the area.”

Buying the right property needs experience which the company offers, having spent over a decade in the La Patacona Alboraya beach area.

The agency observes three core values:-

TRANSPARENCY: Both the buyer and the seller must be given all the necessary information they need with total legality and openness. Everybody needs to kept informed of what is happening at every stage of the process.

Playa Patacona Home Services removes the stress of home buying and selling by handling many key aspects. That includes contract negotiations, changing utility suppliers, and obtaining an energy efficiency certificate.

QUALITY: The team will work hard to make sure customers get the home that they really want and are presented with a variety of choices, backed up by professional local knowledge.

TRUST: Maintaining close contact with clients builds up a bond of trust leading to satisfied customers.

There are also plenty of holiday rental vacation homes on offer for a break to remember.

To learn more, got to the website www.patacona.es

Tel: 699 334 455

Address: Avenida Mare Nostrum, 48, 46120 Alboraya, Valencia.