SAN FULGENCIO Council, which incorporates the popular expat urbanisation of La Marina, is giving away 7,000 euros in a bid to boost the local economy over Christmas.

The initiative, organised by the council’s Development and Commerce, will distribute more than 7,000 euros in vouchers to be exchanged in local shops.

SAN FULGENCIO GIVEAWAY: Councillors Darren Parmenter and Ana Mª Villena

The “Christmas in San Fulgencio, bringing business closer to you” campaign is running from today, December 1, until Sunday December 19.

Ana Mª Villena, Councillor for Local Development and Promotion, explained the initiative is to: “boost the commercial sector of the town by providing incentives for consumers.”

“In this way, we will distribute 20,000 tickets among the 32 participating establishments, which will be given to shoppers with every purchase.”

Participants will then be entered into a draw to win vouchers worth 1,000, 600, 400 and 100 euros, which can be exchanged in those shops taking part in the campaign.”

The draw will take place during the Christmas Fair on December 19 where local businesses will also participate with stalls displaying their products.

There is still time for businesses to join in, simply by calling the Department of Commerce before December 3 on 966 794 201.

Councillor for Commerce, Darren Parmenter, has invited everyone to join in the campaign, enthusing that: “it is beneficial for everyone, both for consumers and establishments”.

Parmenter also stated that: “it is the duty of this council to support local shops as much as possible, as it gives an image of quality and proximity to the consumer, which is more difficult to achieve in large shopping centres.”

