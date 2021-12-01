COUNCIL BUILDINGS across Orihuela and Orihuela Costa will light up this Friday, December 3, to commemorate International Day of The Disabled.

The Social Welfare Department, led by Almudena Baldó, announced the events on Tuesday, November 30, with details of how the facades of many public buildings will be lit up with different colours in tribute to the different groups of disabled people.

ORIHUELA TOWN HALL: Commemoration day announced

Orihuela Costa Town Hall will also display a large banner with the slogan ‘Universal Accessibility for everybody’.

Also, at 12:30pm on Friday, December 3, the same office will present a reading of the manifesto for the disabled, read by the director of Cáritas Orihuela, Luis Manuel Carcedo Moya.

The Mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, is also expected to attend.

Councillor Baldó highlighted that: “it is in our hands to promote integration in all fields. The celebration of this international day is very important to give visibility to disability.”

