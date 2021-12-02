2 bedroom Flat for sale in Torrevieja with garage - € 212,890

Flat Torrevieja, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 212,890

This quality ground floor apartment is finished to high standard and has two double bedrooms both with fitted wardrobes and master en-suite, two bathrooms, an American style fitted kitchen and a large lounge diner with patio doors leading out to the 30 m2 terrace and small garden. There is also a 25 m2 terrace to the front of the property. This apartment apartment is Key Ready and just waiting for you to arrive! This key ready apartment will have included in the price an underground garage space. Our resort offers the most spectacular communal areas in the area, with an Oasis pool with palm… See full property details