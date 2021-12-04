2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Herradura - € 149,000

Apartment La Herradura, Granada 2 beds 1 baths € 149,000

This charming, cosy and sunny penthouse with a large west facing terrace is located in the back and quietest part of La Herradura. From here you can walk to the beach in about 10 minutes. In the immediate vicinity you will find all necessary shops as well as the restaurants and bars of the centre and the beach of La Herradura. There is also plenty of parking on the street, available almost all year round. The building is new and well maintained and is located next to a river bed, which dries out every summer and is surrounded by a lot of trees. The penthouse is situated on the 3rd floor and… See full property details