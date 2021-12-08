SPANISH weather agency AEMET has activated the orange weather alert in several Andalucian provinces.

Specifically in Almeria and Granada, for coastal phenomena today, December 8, where waves of between three and four metres in height are forecast due to a Force 8 west wind that will sweep through the Capital of Almeria and lash the coast of Granada.

08/12 00:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Melilla. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 00:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/ItNvvi0zPi https://t.co/xmKL9EHlOj — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) December 7, 2021

A yellow warning for strong wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour is also expected to remain active today in the Almanzora Valley, Los Velez, Poniente and the capital, in Almeria; and in Guadix, Baza and the coast, in Granada.



As of tomorrow, Thursday 9, the situation is expected to improve, with only the coast of Granada to remain under yellow alert, until 8am, for coastal phenomena in the form of a Force 7 west wind which will create waves of between two and three metres.



