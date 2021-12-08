SPANISH actor and star of Netflix smash hit series Money Heist Ursula Corbero looks to be moving into the big time.

One of the signs of heading into the A list category and following in the footsteps of Spanish acting royalty like Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas is being invited on to American late night chat shows.

And that is what is about to happen to Corbero, who is going to appear alongside Nicole Kidman on The Tonight Show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (December 8).

Ursula Corbero in Madrid. Photo: Cordon Press

Corbero – pictured in Madrid at the unveiling of the next episodes of Money Heist, titled La Casa de Papel in Spanish – has already made it to Hollywood.

She appeared in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins earlier this year, although the film got modest reviews.

It is the 32-year-old’s role as Tokyo in the Netflix series which is propelling her to stardom and earned her an invite onto The Tonight Show.

She shared the news via twitter where she posted the list of guests for the week, including Myley Cyrus and Dua Lipa.

And her co-star in Física o Química, Ana Milan tweeted back her congratulations.