ACCORDING to the latest data update published by the Regional Ministry of Health, there are 23 municipalities in Andalucia in the red zone for COVID-19 after exceeding a 14-day cumulative incidence rate of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Additionally, 48 other localities in Andalucia are at ‘high risk’ for COVID-19, with incidence rates between 300 and 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The 23 municipalities in Andalucia considered at extreme risk for COVID-19 are as follows:

Almeria (3): Lucainena de las Torres (886.5), Alcolea (592.4) and Paterna del Rio (821.9).

Cordoba (1): Fuente Carreteros (609.8).

Granada (3): Cáñar (530.5), Velez de Benaudalla (553.6) and Jayena (665.4)

Huelva (4): Corteconcepción (559.7), La Granada de Riotinto (4. 115.2), Puerto Moral (1,079.1) and Paterna del Campo (1,591)

Jaen (4): Montizon (532.9), Canena (826.9), Genave (2,372.9) and Puente de Genave (1,667.4)

Malaga (5): Alcaucin (570.4), Atajate (591.7), Benadalid (858.4), Benarraba (672.6) and Serrato (2,282.2).

Sevilla (3): El Garrobo (1,023), El Cuervo (623.8) and El Palmar de Troya (682.9)

The 48 municipalities in Andalucia considered at high risk for COVID-19 are as follows:

Almeria (8): Abrucena (338.1), Alicun (497.5), Canjayar (420.5), Huecija (411.5), Instincion (446.4), Albox (397.3), Maria (325.2) and Laujar de Andarax (327.4)

Cadiz: (4): La Linea de la Concepcion (378.8), San Roque (332.6), Chipiona (368.9) and Torre Alhaquime (376.9)

Cordoba (3): Valenzuela (357.8), Villaviciosa de Cordoba (312.5) and Santa Eufemia (403.8).

Granada (8): Bubion (335.6), Beas de Guadix (304), Cuevas del Campo (458.7), Dúdar (305.8), Fornes (359.7), Güejar Sierra (455), Nigüelas (337.6) and Nivar (386.1).

Huelva (7): Higuera de la Sierra (309.8), Bollullos Par del Condado (389.2), Manzanilla (377.7), La Palma del Condado (305.5), Palos de la Frontera (400.3), Alosno (330.5) and Cartaya (348.6)

Jaen (10): Lopera (410.7), Aldeaquemada (420.2), Carboneros (338.4), La Carolina (461.7), Castellar (334.1), Guarroman (401.6), Lahiguera (355.9), Arroyo del Ojanco (437.3), Rus (339.8) and Villacarrillo (318.6)

Malaga (6): Casabermeja (385.8), Mollina (379.1), Cuevas del Becerro (438.3), Ronda (329.1), Coin (410.2) and Tolox (468.2)

Sevilla (2): Marchena (408.7) and Los Molares (369.5).

READ MORE: