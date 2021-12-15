THE City of Malaga has been chosen as Spain’s candidate for the 2027 Expo.

Yesterday morning, Tuesday December 14, the Council of Ministers approved Malaga’s candidacy to host the 2027 International Exposition.

The project, promoted by the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, since the end of 2019, aims to bring to the capital of the Costa del Sol an event of a world scope, focused on innovation and urban sustainability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has now been entrusted by the Central Government with the preparation of the candidacy and its presentation to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), based in Paris.

The Urban Era: towards the sustainable city’ is the slogan with which the capital of the Costa del Sol is bidding for the exhibition and would address the ‘reconciliation of population growth and urban development with the environment.’

The approval by the Council of Ministers marks a milestone on the road to the Expo and at the moment, the only confirmed rival to host Expo 2027 is the American city of Bloomington, in the state of Minnesota, however there are still 45 days to go before the deadline set by the EIB for countries to submit applications.

The North American proposal, the only other approved candidate so far, has a focus on health.

The selection of the host venue, in which the 170 member states of the BIE vote, will take place towards the end of next year, 2022.

According to data from a feasibility study presented by the Mayor of Malaga together with analysts from the local bank, Unicaja Banco, the economic volume that this Expo would generate has been estimated at 3,000 million euros.

If Malaga is selected to host Expo 2027, the exhibition will be held in the northwest of the city, in a suburban area called Campanillas.

