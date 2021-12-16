A YELLOW weather warning has been issued in Malaga due to intense storms, with sea swells up to four metres forecast and damaging winds in some locations.

According to Spanish weather agency AEMET, the alert for strong blustery wind and 4-metre high waves will be in place from 6am to 11:59pm today, Thursday December 16, in the regions of Axarquia, Sol and Guadalhorce.

16/12 00:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Andalucía. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 00:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/dF0CCB8ckK https://t.co/8ys87GthSQ — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) December 15, 2021



Force 7 winds along the coast of Malaga together with prevailing winds from the east will be the cause of the atmospheric instability expected across much of southern Spain today.

Almeria and Granada, like Malaga, have also been issued yellow weather warnings for intense storms, meanwhile the province of Cadiz in under an orange alert for coastal phenomena where sea swells are expected throughout the day, accompanied by strong winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar.

Conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, surfing and swimming.

People should avoid walking near surf-exposed areas. Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the sea.

Temperatures in the province of Malaga will remain unchanged, with highs of 18ºC in the capital and 20ºC in Velez-Malaga.

