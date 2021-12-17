A seven-year-old boy collapsed and died during a football training session at a Valencia Province club on Thursday night.

The youngster, named as Edward Almendras Paniagua, was a member of the junior squad for the Gandia-based club, UD Beniopa.

Edward suffered a blow to the head in an accidental collision with another player during training at the Rois de Corella de Gandia sports stadium.

The boy told coaches that he was alright and resumed play.

Minutes later he fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

Coaching staff, accompanied by Edward’s parents, took him indoors and tried to revive him, with the help of a defibrillator.

Medics arrived to continue efforts to bring him round and he was taken to Gandia’s Francesc de Borja Hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 8.00 pm.

UD Beniopa in a statement said: “We cannot find words to describe how we feel. Edward was always happy and came with a smile and eager to learn and to have fun doing what he liked the most.”

Many clubs who belong to the Valencian Community Football Federation have sent their condolences via social media.