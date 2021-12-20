ONE of the last buildings to be designed by Richard Rogers, who has died aged 88, will be built in Spain.

The British architect and Pritzker Prize winner was behind the concept of what will be the tallest residential building in the Basque Country.

It will be finished in 2023, be 119 metres tall and have 35 floors.

Lord Rogers Photo: Cordon Press

The construction company Urrutia has already started working on the building, called Anboto Dorrea, after signing a contract worth €36 million.

The tower, built for Grupo Arrasate, will also be the second tallest office building in Bilbao.

Anboto Dorrea will house five basement floors, with 239 garages and 166 storage rooms, three floors for commercial use and community facilities.

It will also have 166 energy-certified A-rated homes distributed over 32 floors with terraces and viewpoints on all floors of the skyscraper and panoramic lifts.

Rogers was perhaps best known for his work on the Pompidou Centre in Paris, the Lloyd’s building and Millennium Dome both in London, the Senedd building in Cardiff, and the European Court of Human Rights building in Strasbourg. He was a winner of the RIBA Gold Medal, the Thomas Jefferson Medal, the RIBA Stirling Prize, the Minerva Medal, and Pritzker Prize. He was a Senior Partner at Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, previously known as the Richard Rogers Partnership, until June 30 2020.

Rogers was knighted in 1991and created Baron Rogers of Riverside, of Chelsea in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea on October 17 1996.

He died in London on December 18.

