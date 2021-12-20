ORIHUELA schoolchildren have participated in a video to remind us of Spain’s rich religious cultural heritage.

The City Council has been working with an organisation called Future for Religious Heritage since April 2021.

RICH HERITAGE: Promoted by Orihuela children

The Councillor for Historical Heritage, Rafael Almagro, said the video was part of their “Run for Heritage” initiative.

His team worked with 4th, 5th and 6th grade schoolchildren from the CEIP Virgen de la Puerta, and from the Colegio Diocesan Oratorio Festivo, “for [local] children to value the buildings of our religious cultural heritage”.

The video was recorded in different Orihuela locations such as Santo Domingo, the Cathedral, the church of Santas Justa and Rufina, the Palace Episcopal, the church of Monserrate, the church of Santiago and the Seminary of San Miguel.

Almagro reminded us that the main objective of this is to: “raise awareness among the young, showing the valuable heritage that we have around us, while also we promote healthy outdoor habits.”

