SOME 18 vehicles have been damaged in a fire at a car park in Malaga.

Firefighters were called to a parking lot in La Concordia, Torrox at around 10:50pm on Sunday.

Fire crews rushed to get the blaze under control and despite 18 cars suffering damage -and a total of six vehicles being destroyed completely – there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and Malaga Provincial Consortium and the Civil Guard said an investigation will be carried out.