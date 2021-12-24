3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Coin - € 399,000

Finca/Country House Coín, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 399,000

2 houses on 1 plot! This beautiful finca is located in the countryside just a 10 minute drive from La Trocha shopping centre. It consists of an 82 m2 main house with 2 double bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an open plan kitchen/ living area – and a second 64 m2 house with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and an open plan kitchen/living area. Each house has full privacy and has been reformed to a very high standard with air conditioning throughout and a wood burner in the main house. Both houses have their own terraces and share an 8 x 4 metre salt water swimming pool with a BBQ-area with pizza oven and… See full property details