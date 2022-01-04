1 bedroom Flat for sale in Fuengirola - € 149,900

Flat Fuengirola, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 149,900

Apartment for sale in Puebla Lucia, central area of Fuengirola. It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, orientation to the South-West, in excellent condition, soils of DAIS, electric water heater. Located in one of the best developments in Fuengirola, just 650 metres from the beach, with gardens and swimming pools and community parking. Luxury development, with 3 swimming pools. Sold with fitted kitchen and new appliances. Quiet area, with many garden areas and a step away from all the services, station of train, bus, taxi, supermarkets, shops, restaurants and good access to the motorway. Excellent… See full property details