2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Punta Prima with pool - € 105,000

This immaculately presented 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom penthouse apartment is ideally situated overlooking parkland. Located in the popular area of La Cinuelica, Punta Prima, just a short walk to a great selection of local amenities and within a short drive to a selection of golf courses and beautiful beaches. This well-maintained apartment comprises a front terrace with fitted awnings, a spacious living room, a fully fitted kitchen and enclosed utility area to the rear of the property, a spacious family bathroom, a twin bedroom, and a double bedroom, both featuring fitted wardrobes.