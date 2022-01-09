SOME of the most sought-after stocking fillers of the past century have gone on show in a nostalgic new toy exhibition in Malaga.

Vintage childhood favourites of all shapes and sizes, dating back to the 1950s have been included in the playful new display at the Andalucian Museum of Education (MAE).

Looking back at the different ways children have played and learned over the decades, the collection is sure to spark happy memories at a time of year when the latest toys and games are flying off the shelves.

Highlights at the exhibition in Alhaurin de la Torre include the first Nancy doll, Cinexin, la Magia Borrás and GAC bicycles.

The collection is open to the public until February 28. The exhibition is open Tuesday to Friday from 10:00 to 13:30 and from 17:00 to 20:00; Saturdays from 10.00 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and closed on Sundays and Mondays.

