1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool - € 120,000

Apartment Lloret de Mar, Girona 1 beds 1 baths € 120,000

Flat located in a quiet area of Fenals de Lloret de Mar, close to all services. In 2nd line. The flat, very luminous, consists of 50 m2, distributed in living-dining room with open and equipped kitchen. One double bedroom with exit to terrace, one bathroom with bathtub. It has two terraces one of about 5 m2 approx. and another one of 5,5 m2 approx. Outside. With two lifts and concierge. OPTIONAL parking space. 10.000 € more. Close to all amenities: supermarkets, school, playground, bars and restaurants with Mediterranean cuisine and walking distance to the beach with crystal clear waters…. See full property details