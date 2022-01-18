BAR workers dodged bottles and windows were smashed during a brawl in Alzira over mask wearing.

Masks have to be worn and COVID-19 passports produced inside all bars and restaurants in the Valencian Community.

Two men took exception to the mask rule on Saturday when they walked into the unnamed bar at around 10.30 pm.

The owner demanded they wear them but one of the customers grabbed a beer bottle off the bar and threw at it a staff member.

The worker avoided the bottle which smashed against the cash register screen.

The irate customer then hurled another bottle to break the front window of the premises.

An estimated €3,000 of damage was done by the two men who were thrown out by the bar staff.

A worker got punched in the face as the offenders were ejected.

The Policia Nacional arrested one of the assailants on Monday as he sat having a drink on a terrace close to where he objected to COVID safety rules.

He has been charged with damage and injury offences, as police continue to look for his friend.

