BOOSTER vaccine appointments will be made available for all those over 40 years of age this week in Andalucia.

As of yesterday, Monday, January 17, the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) opened the appointment calendar for the COVID-19 booster dose to people born between 1972 and 1975, that is, from 49 to 46 years old.

An age range that will be extended tomorrow, Wednesday January 19, to those born between 1976 and 1981 (from 45 to 40 years old).

Eligible people can also use vaccination points without an appointment for the booster dose as long as they are 46 years old or older. Likewise, for people who have received a dose of Janssen or AstraZeneca as well as those 12 years or older starting the vaccination process with the first dose or are pending on the second dose.

The Junta has also informed that, from now on, a booster dose is recommended for all pregnant women who have already been vaccinated, regardless of their age, if five months have passed since the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or if at least three months have passed since the last dose of the full AstraZeneca or Janssen single-dose schedule. The booster dose will be either Pfizer or Moderna.

When is a booster shot after COVID-19 recommended?

A wait of four weeks is recommended after a positive test result for those under 65 years of age who are due any dose of vaccine (first, second or booster).

However, according to the SAS, for those 65 years or above, the four-week waiting period is not necessary, simply that the person feels well and out of isolation.