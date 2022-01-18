THE FOURTH stage of the 73rd ‘Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana’ (Cycling Tour of Valenciana) will race through a number of districts in Orihuela.

Orihuela city itself will be the starting point on Saturday February 5, for the ‘Banco Sabadell Grand Prix’, with Torrevieja as its final destination.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Victor Bernabéu reveals the route in Valencia

This popular sporting event was announced in Valencia by Orihuela’s Councillor for Sports, Victor Bernabéu.

This stage will start at the Arco de Santo Domingo just after 1230, passing through the towns of Hurchillo, Arneva, Raiguero de Bonanza, Forsaken, Los Cutillas and Barbarossa.

Bernabéu highlighted the importance for the municipality of the event returning, and that it is also included in the UCI calendar (Unión Ciclista International), being the first major event on the cycling calendar.

Some 23 teams will participate, with a televised audience to over 200 countries around the world.

