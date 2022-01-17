COSTA Blanca tourism bosses want the region acknowledged as a ‘high quality’ destination for gay and lesbian visitors.

Kick-starting a promotional campaign ahead of this week’s FITUR tourist fair in Madrid, local leaders unveiled a new slogan: ‘Mas que nunca(More than ever), Costa Blanca’.

Alicante Provincial president, Carlos Mazon(above, pictured-right) and Costa Blanca Tourist Board, director of trustees, Jose Mancebo, led Monday’s presentation.

Carlos Mazon said: “Gay tourists have increased steadily with an above-average spending power to enjoy the area.”

“We want to unfurl the rainbow flag on the Costa Blanca as a high-quality gay destination with events and attractions to interest and attract more LGBTQ visitors,” Mazon added.

Mazon, who also heads the Costa Blanca Tourist Board, mentioned the ‘expanding’ German market and that talks are taking place with carrier, Eurowings, to increase tourist numbers.

He also made it clear that regaining British visitors, who traditionally dominate foreign visitors to the region, was a key priority.

Mazon said: “We will continue betting on British tourism through contacts and meetings, now that some of the travel restrictions are beginning to be relaxed.”

Other key areas mentioned by Mazon were the Eastern European and Scandinavian markets, as well as visiting golfers.

Talking about the FITUR fair in Madrid, Jose Mancebo said that 20 Costa Blanca municipalities will send representatives to the Costa Blanca stand, which will be part of a dedicated area for the Valencian Community.

Mancebo and Mazon repeated their opposition to Valencian government plans for a tourist tax, stating that 90% of hotel beds will be in municipalities that would not impose the proposed voluntary tariff.

