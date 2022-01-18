The Olive Press is looking for a magician to distribute our amazing newspapers between Cabopino and Fuengirola.

You’ll be an energetic, resourceful individual, with a sound knowledge of how to get around the Costa del Sol or at least a smart phone and some physical strength.

If you think you have what it takes to help the Olive Press expand to the next level please get in touch with accounts@theolivepress.es.

This job would be a part time job working every other Wednesday and will suit either man or woman of any age or colour or background.