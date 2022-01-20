Townhouse

Punta Prima, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 215,000

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Punta Prima with pool - € 215,000

Hansson and Hertzell are proud to present this wonderful renovated town house in Orihuela Costa.Exclusive corner townhouse, next to all services & amenitiesand a 10 minute walk from Punta Prima Beach.Ready to move in now!· Completely recently renovated· Fully furnished· 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms + 1 toilet on ground floor· 108 m2 built· 61 m2 corner terrace· Private salt water pool 5 x 2,5 m. and solar shower· Access to the large community pool of the Residential· Traditional & charming mediterranean style· Full kitchen with white goods· AirCon installed· Gas water heater·… See full property details

