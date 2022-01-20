TERRACE TAX will not be charged for outdoor seating areas of bars and restaurants throughout Orihuela and Orihuela Costa.

The extension of the suspension will continue until June 30, 2022.

Rafael Almagro, Orihuela’s Treasury Councillor announced the news on Wednesday, January 19.

SUSPENSION EXTENSION: Rafael Almagro, Orihuela’s Treasury Councillor with the city mayor, Emilio Bascuñana

He confirmed the decision will be approved in the next Extraordinary Governing Board plenary session, so that the suspension will be ‘backdated’ January 1 to the end of June.

The reason, he said, was because of the “economic damages caused as a result of the State of Alarm during COVID-19 .

Almagro also ensured: “we show all our support for the [hospitality] sector, as it has been seriously affected during this pandemic since March 2020”.

