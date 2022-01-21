2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Alcazares with pool - € 161,500

Apartment Los Alcázares, Murcia 2 beds 2 baths € 161,500

The unique location of Nueva Ribera Beach Club, located on one of the beaches of the Mar Menor lagoon, invites you to discover and enjoy this delightful corner of the South-East Spanish coast. A haven of peace and serenity yet close of a wide range of services to make your life pleasant and easier. Nueva Ribera Beach Club offers you different types of apartments with an exclusive design. Choose between 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and decide if you want to be by the pool or you prefer a quieter location overlooking the beautiful gardens. The apartments have a charming Mediterranean design, without… See full property details