THE Junta has proposed the extension of COVID-19 passports to access indoor hospitality and healthcare establishments.

Following a meeting this Wednesday, January 26, by the Committee of Experts, which advises the regional government on COVID-19 matters, the ‘experts’ have agreed to request the region’s top court, the TSJA, the extension, until February 15, of the COVID-19 passports for access into nursing homes, hospitals, nightlife venues and interior spaces of hospitality establishments.

The current regulation states that anyone wishing to access the interior of bars, restaurants and nightclubs, as well as to visit hospitals and care homes, will have to present the EU Digital COVID Certificate or a negative coronavirus test result (either antigen or PCR).

During the meeting, presided over by the regional Health Minister, Jesus Aguirre, the experts also agreed to prolong the elimination of restrictions in Andalucia in areas on level 1 and 2 alert for COVID-19, as has been the case since December 7.

For the moment, the whole community is in either level 1 or 2 alert, meaning that Andalucia remains without restrictions on capacity limits or opening hours in shops.

These proposals were reached after studying the current epidemiological situation and the pressure on the healthcare service in the region of Andalucia.

According to Aguirre, the current epidemiological situation ‘shows a clear stabilisation of the infection rate’ as well as ‘a lower clinical impact, especially in ICUs.’

“The good vaccination figures have also been taken into account, as in Andalucía nearly 90% of the population over the age of five is fully vaccinated and the roll-out of the third dose is satisfactory,” he added.



