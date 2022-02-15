1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto Rico - € 153,000

Apartment Puerto Rico, Gran Canaria 1 beds 1 baths € 153,000

Nice apartment located not far from the center of Puerto Rico, in a very quiet complex of only 12 apartments. The apartment counts with a living room – kitchen, a recently renovated bathroom, one bedroom and a small storage room. Outside you can enjoy a sunny terrace, overlooking the sea. The community fee in the complex is relatively low, only 60 euros per month (supplies apart). Do not hesitate to contact us for more details. ** Note: The price does not include the taxes, legal fees and expenses of the sale, among them the property transfer tax (equivalent to 6.5%), land register fees,… See full property details