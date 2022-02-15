NETFLIX is looking for ‘guiris’ – expats living in Spain – to be extras in its new series ‘La Chica de Nieve’.

The series is based on the popular novel ‘The Snow Girl’ by Malaga writer Javier Castillo.

Director Miguel Fernandez on the set of ‘La Chica de Nieve’. Photo: Cordon Press

The company in charge of finding extras for the series, Tempotel, said: “We are looking for ‘guiri look’ extras in Malaga: men and women over 20 years of age, natural blondes, blue eyes and fair skin.”

Filming will take place on the Costa del Sol and opens with a recreation of the Three Kings celebration.

Those interested in applying must be available to film until March 18 and are asked to send a selfie and a full body shot via Whatsapp to 641 883 642 and proof that they have the right to work in Spain.

Todos se hacen la misma pregunta: ¿Dónde está Amaya Martín? El thriller #LaChicaDeNieve, basado en el bestseller de Javier Castillo y protagonizado por Milena Smit, Jose Coronado y Aixa Villagrán se empezará a rodar próximamente. pic.twitter.com/FbzLRVfbVw — Netflix España (@NetflixES) February 8, 2022

In addition, the company is also looking for cars to be used on set, and can be contacted using the above number.

“We are looking for cars from 2008 to 2012 in Malaga for ‘La Chica de Neive’, but vehicles that are not red or white,” Tempotel said.

Filming for the series is already underway in Malaga’s Soho district.

This week, Castillo, the book’s author who has been contributing to the screen adaptation, was on the set.

Speaking about the production, Castillo said: “I’ve never worked as a screenwriter but this adaptation process is giving me the chance to work with some of the most talented screenwriters in Spain. I’m learning a lot, and it’s a format I enjoy because it mixes everything I like: intriguing dialogue and a chance to raise the intensity because each episode may run to only 50 or 60 pages.”

Castillo’s novels have been a huge hit both in Spain and internationally and been translated into at least ten languages.

