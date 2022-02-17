Calpe School is a private Primary School offering the British National Curriculum. Founded in 1973. It has been successfully teaching children of all abilities, from the ages of ‘2 to 11 years’ for over 49 years.

It enjoys a stunning beachside location in San Pedro, Marbella; and provides a vibrant and supportive environment where every child is valued as an individual, and inspired to achieve their full potential.

Our aim is that every pupil placed in our care feels safe, nurtured and valued.

Calpe School

With a long history of educating the whole child, which is an important aim of our school, means that our children are independent, well-mannered, show respect for others and are resilient. It is these values that provide a strong foundation on which to build our future.

Pupils flourish in this caring and professional setting due to the ‘high teacher to pupil ratio’.

The school is known for its high academic standards of achievement and progress with strong educational foundations. Calpe School provides a high level of care and safety, and the children leave with the confidence to succeed and a life-long love of learning.

This makes Calpe School the ideal start!

A warm welcome awaits you at Calpe School from the moment you step through our door, fulfilling our ‘Happy to learn’ motto.

Calpe School

For more information, go to www.calpeschool.com

Viewing is by appointment only

Contact us through info@calpeschool.com, call us on +34 952 786 029

WhatsApp us on 609 000 399