QUICK-THINKING police officers in Sevilla sprang into action after being called to Calle Feria following a report that a father was in a state of distress with his one-year-old baby.

The call came in shortly before 11pm on February 9 after reports of a ‘domestic incident’ which left the tot with a major injury to the back of her head.

Officers rushed to the scene where they found the father standing his daughter immobile his arms.

The baby was having difficulty breathing on her own and officers quickly took control of the situation and have been praised for immediately administering CPR to the child.

Officers then raced the little girl to the Virgen de Macarena Hospital in their police car so she could receive immediate treatment.

Staff at the hospital said the actions of the officers had helped to save the baby’s life.

