British Airways and Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling has said it will re-route its aircraft to avoid flying over Russian airspace.

IAG also said it would cancel all flights to Russia in protest at Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chief executive Luis Gallego, the CEO of IAG announced the move a day after the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops. “We took the decision to cancel the flight… to Moscow today,” he said on Friday.

The airline conglomerate said it would re-route scheduled flights to Singapore and Dubai so as to avoid flying over Russia, he added.

