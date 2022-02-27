URBAN art has often been associated with vandalism.

Graffiti, as a main example, is interpreted by many as a deterioration of communities, an eyesore or an indication of social disintegration.

But, undoubtedly, people who paint graffiti are artists expressing themselves through a public canvas.

Spain’s National Graffiti League (LNG) project has taken it upon itself since it was founded in May 2019 to change this vision and ‘bring this art to a wider public, as it can be enjoyed by young and old.’

pues ya son 15.000 las personas que nos siguen en Instagram!! ¿quién nos iba a decir cuando empezamos en 2019 que tendría tanto éxito? No podemos decir otra cosa que GRACIAS de corazón a toda esa gente que sigue nuestro proyecto, que lo viven, y lo disfrutan.

Un abrazo pic.twitter.com/UN8FQVv5D8 — Liga Nacional de Graffiti (@liganacgraffiti) January 19, 2022

“We aim to remove the stigma surrounding it as vandalism and demonstrate what can be created with a spray can,” LNG sponsor Pedro Santos told Olive Press.

To this end, the organisation has created an ‘all legal’ graffiti league.

Works are made on wooden panels provided by the Town Halls and are then used to exhibit in different buildings and public schools, or in public spaces designated by them.

“Each week, 30 of the best artists of this genre participate with the work they have done and get points through likes on social networks.

The top 10 are then chosen, who go to the 10 physical events that are organised in eight different cities in Spain.

“In 2021 we celebrated 6 stops, but this 2022 we want to celebrate some 10 stops given the success of last year.

