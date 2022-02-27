SEVENTEEN women have been rescued after a sex trafficking bust on the Costa del Sol.

The operation began in April 2021 after detectives received an anonymous tip to the National Police’s Human Trafficking hotline with reports of a sex trafficking ring in Malaga.

A total of six people have been arrested after police smashed the gang accused of trafficking women to work as prostitutes on the Costa del Sol.

Police say the women were forced to work in gruelling conditions for up to 24 hours a day in brothels in Cartama and Mijas.

The properties were disguised as hostels and the pumps adopted strict security measures, using surveillance cameras to control the establishments and requesting passwords to access brothels.

Spanish police uncovered 60 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of hashish and marijuana and €1,915 cash at raids on the properties.

The police proceedings were made available to the Investigating Court number 1 of Malaga.

To report human trafficking, please call 900105090 or email tú@policia.es.

