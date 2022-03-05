THE iconic red carpet will make its return for Malaga Film Festival’s silver jubilee later this month.

Red velvet will cover the entrance to the Cervantes Theatre and spill out onto Malaga’s main shopping street, Calle Larios with a whole of host of stars expected to descend on the Costa del Sol city.

Malaga’s film Festival

The event will be held at the Jose Maria Martin Carpena Sports Palace, with tickets available from March 3.

With a budget of almost €2 million, the 25th edition of the festival takes place between Friday 18 and Sunday 27.

Aiming to give the event a more international vision, the festival has programmed European films that have yet to be on general release in Spain.

Spain’s Malaga film festival

A total of 1,949 shorts and films from 53 countries will be shown during the 11 days with 21 films competing for the ‘Golden Biznaga’ prize.

Held for the first time in 1998, the Malaga Film Festival also serves as a showcase for the most important Spanish language film premieres of the year.

