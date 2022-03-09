RUSSIAN state-sponsored hacking groups have stepped up cyber-attacks on Spain in the wake of the Ukrainian invasion.

Spain’s National Intelligence Centre (NIC), said that a ‘hidden battle’ online has been ramped up following Spain announcing sanctions on the Putin regime.

The CNI says the impact of these continuous attacks has the potential to interfere in the normal functioning of essential public services.

The centre says many of the attacks against Spain and its interests in recent weeks have the hallmarks of the infamous hacking groups ‘Cozy Bear’ and ‘Fancy Bear’, who are widely believed to be working hand in glove with the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, global hacking collective Anonymous have been conducting hacking operations against Russia, successfully infiltrating Russian state TV and broadcasting footage of Russian shelling of civilian areas.

They released a video last week outlining plans to infiltrate national Russian agencies unless Putin is removed from power.

? ' We want a humanitarian world .. Where people born into this world can live in peace and without fear – that's what we're fighting for .. ' @Anon2World #Anonymous ?'?-'?) https://t.co/3LQEq6hHnf #IdeasAreBulletProof ??pic.twitter.com/AKO8XjbWTn — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 2, 2022

Cyberattacks increasingly occupy a new frontier of warfare, with experts predicting they are likely to increase as the war with Ukraine draws on.

The US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency agency said on Tuesday that it had advised American organisations to bolster their security with fears that Russia will ramp up attacks on computing infrastructure.

“While there are not any specific, credible, cyber threats to the U.S., we encourage all organizations – regardless of size – to take steps now to improve their cybersecurity and safeguard their critical assets,” they said.

READ MORE: