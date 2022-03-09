3 bedroom Villa for sale in La Manga del Mar Menor - € 275,000

Villa La Manga del Mar Menor, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 275,000

Villa, 3 bedrooms with garden offering panoramic views to Mar Menor and Mediterran Sea This elegant villa of 154 m2, set on a plot of 600 m2, is located at just 100 meters from the Mar Menor and the Mediterranean Sea and 30 minutes from the airport of San Javier. It is the nearest villa to the sea that you can currently buy. It is located in a quiet area that offers a wide range of outdoor activities for the whole family and has an exceptional climate with over 315 sunny days per year. The new property distributed on two floors, designed in a Mediterranean line has 3 large bedrooms, 1… See full property details