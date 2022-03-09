ACROSS Spain people took to the streets to mark International’s Woman’s Day on March 8.

Monuments were lit up in purple, flags were flown, placards displayed and above all tens of thousands of people marched side by side for equality.

The largest march was seen in Spain’s capital Madrid where organisers estimated a crowd of 50,000 people had gathered in a sea of purple.

Politicians from across Spain’s political marched through the streets, with the exception of the far-right VOX party whose absence was notable.

Below, Spain’s Minister of Equality Irene Montero from the junior coalition party Unidos Podemos led her party contingent through the Madrid streets.

Instead Vox lanuched it’s own campaign against 8M with the hashtag ‘Don’t Speak in My Name’.

Here are some images from the protests around Spain.

Manifestacion En Sevilla Por El Dia Internacional De La Mujer
Photo: Cordon Press

International Women's Day Protest In Madrid
Photo: Cordon Press

