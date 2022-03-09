ACROSS Spain people took to the streets to mark International’s Woman’s Day on March 8.
Monuments were lit up in purple, flags were flown, placards displayed and above all tens of thousands of people marched side by side for equality.
The largest march was seen in Spain’s capital Madrid where organisers estimated a crowd of 50,000 people had gathered in a sea of purple.
Politicians from across Spain’s political marched through the streets, with the exception of the far-right VOX party whose absence was notable.
Below, Spain’s Minister of Equality Irene Montero from the junior coalition party Unidos Podemos led her party contingent through the Madrid streets.
Instead Vox lanuched it’s own campaign against 8M with the hashtag ‘Don’t Speak in My Name’.
Here are some images from the protests around Spain.
READ MORE:
- Women’s Day: How Spain became a pioneer in women’s rights but still has a long way to go
- Celebrating women: British expat charity worker rewarded with MBE for care and compassion during Covid crisis
- What Women’s Day means to three generations of strong Spanish women