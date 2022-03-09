ACROSS Spain people took to the streets to mark International’s Woman’s Day on March 8.

Monuments were lit up in purple, flags were flown, placards displayed and above all tens of thousands of people marched side by side for equality.

The largest march was seen in Spain’s capital Madrid where organisers estimated a crowd of 50,000 people had gathered in a sea of purple.

Politicians from across Spain’s political marched through the streets, with the exception of the far-right VOX party whose absence was notable.

Below, Spain’s Minister of Equality Irene Montero from the junior coalition party Unidos Podemos led her party contingent through the Madrid streets.

Por fin un 8M en el que las mujeres volvemos a llenar las calles de morado.



Gracias al movimiento feminista, lo mejor que tiene este país.



Solas no podemos, juntas sí. Que viva la lucha de las mujeres ??? pic.twitter.com/MPxifbvo1v — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) March 8, 2022

Instead Vox lanuched it’s own campaign against 8M with the hashtag ‘Don’t Speak in My Name’.

Estos son los problemas reales de las mujeres que el feminismo te oculta en el #8M#NoHablesEnMiNombre pic.twitter.com/K0LqVx4Zox — VOX ?? (@vox_es) March 8, 2022

Here are some images from the protests around Spain.

Feminists take to the streets in Barcelona, Bilbo, Seville & Madrid for #8M.“We are the cry of those who are no longer here. Against Machismo, LGBTQI-phobia & Facisim. Revolutionary Feminism!” ????? @LibrsyCombativs

#8M2022 pic.twitter.com/GFEaDWAjUr — Voices in Movement (@VIM_Media) March 9, 2022

Photo: Cordon Press

Photo: Cordon Press

