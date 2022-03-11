2 bedroom Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile with pool garage - € 225,000

Apartment New Golden Mile, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 225,000

2 bedroom apartment with 21m2 terrace set within a new Mediterranean style complex with a stunning natural frontline golf surrounding, ready to move into. Located in the sought after area of La Resina Golf & Country Club ,Estepona, a desirable location of luxury villas and amazing sea view properties, at only 1.3 km to the beach. The vibrant city of Estepona is located at a mere 5 minutes away , as well as the international Marbella and Puerto Banus, with its cosmopolitan atmosphere. An array of International Golf Courses , and local amenities are located at a 4 minutes quick drive, as… See full property details