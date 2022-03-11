THE Cruz Roja has issued a warning that scammers are posing as volunteers and going door to door to collect money for Ukraine.

The Spanish Red Cross warned that the fake volunteers are knocking on doors to request cash donations, something that officials never do.

“Given the rumours spread by social networks and WhatsApp networks, we want to remind you that the Red Cross NEVER go to door to ask for cash for any kind of cause,” said the NGO in a statement.

? Ante los rumores difundidos por redes sociales y cadenas de whatsapp, queremos recordar que Cruz Roja NUNCA pide dinero en efectivo por las viviendas para ningún tipo de causa.



Recuerda que puedes ayudar a UCRANIA a través de nuestros canales oficiales. pic.twitter.com/HrDOJGHRVb — Cruz Roja en Extremadura (@CruzRojaEX) March 10, 2022

There have also been cases of scammers going to peoples’ homes and asking for their credit cards or a bank transfer.

Instead Cruz Roja suggest that those who want to make a donation go through official channels which can be found at their website and official social media channels.

?#UCRANIA NOS NECESITA?



Estamos entregando agua, alimentos, mantas y kits de productos de primera necesidad a las personas afectadas.



DONA YA. — Cruz Roja Española (@CruzRojaEsp) March 4, 2022

READ MORE: